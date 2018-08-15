Davis releases first TV ad, emphasizes working together

Paul Davis, Democratic candidate for Congress in Kansas’ second district, has released its first television ad of the 2018 general election cycle.

Davis, a lifelong Kansan and son of two school teachers, has a track record of working across the aisle to get things done. The 30-second spot highlights Davis’ proven ability to achieve bipartisan results. The word Democrats is in the spot only once and it’s in a sentence saying, “Democrats and Republicans have to work together.”

Former Kansas Republican Insurance Commissioner Sandy Praeger offered her support for Davis’ unifying message. Praeger also introduced Davis at his campaign announcement last August.

“After serving as both a local and statewide Republican elected official, I am proud to support Paul for Congress,” said Praeger. “I’ve known him for many years — he has proven his integrity and ability to break through partisan gridlock time and again. We can’t restore Kansas values in Washington unless we send a voice there who understands our values and has proven that he will stay true to them no matter what. Paul is a leader we can trust.”

Davis announced one year ago when he launched his campaign that he will not support Nancy Pelosi for Speaker or Leader if he is elected. Davis is running against Republican and political newcomer Steve Watkins in November.