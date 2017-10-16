DCF cites procedures for runaways after legislative questions

The Kansas Department for Children and Families released its procedures for when a foster child goes missing after a report to a legislative committee last week let them know that up to 70 children may be missing from foster homes in Kansas.

“First of all, they have to notify law enforcement and file a missing person report as soon as they know,” said Sharri Black with DCF. “In the policy manual, it states immediately, and always less than two hours. They have to provide law enforcement with a number of information items. Then, they have to report to the National Missing and Exploited Children website and contact primary caregivers, contact the court and the school system and friends and relatives and then follow up with law enforcement at least every week.”

The number of children missing is consistent on a percentage basis with historical rates of running in Kansas.

“If you look back all the way to fiscal year 2010, which is before this administration, the rate of, or percentage of children in foster care who ran away was 1.2 percent,” said Theresa Freed with DCF. “That’s the same today.”

Over 90 percent of the missing children in the system are over the age of 12. Those children often return to friends or family rather than stay in the foster care system, but they are still counted as missing.

“Unfortunately, it’s a part of child welfare,” said Black. “Not that we don’t have things in place, but it is. Sometimes children have been put into foster care because they are runners. Those are some of the circumstances that we’re having to deal with in trying to keep them safe.”

To see the monthly report of missing children in Kansas foster system, go to the DCF website.