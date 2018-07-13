DCF Enacts Changes to Improve Community Relations, Foster Care Recruitment

The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel is pleased to announce the relocation of five staff to improve community relations and outreach. The staff, previously located in the DCF Administration Office in Topeka, Kan., are now being strategically placed across the state to create meaningful community relationships, and to focus on targeted foster care recruitment.

Effective July 1, 2018, staff were placed in specific counties that have a high number of youth in foster care. In the next two months, two more staff will start at the agency to assist with foster care recruitment as well. Additionally, the team will be working with community partners, schools, faith-based organizations and others to discuss effective prevention programs to serve the families in each community.

“We are working diligently to strengthen numerous things at our agency—our community outreach being one of them,” said Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel. “Having more staff in the communities will allow us to foster positive, beneficial relationships to best serve the children and families of Kansas.”

Additionally, the Foster Kansas Kids website, an initiative funded by DCF, now features an interactive map that helps connect interested families with Child Placing Agencies (CPA’s) and other foster care organizations in their county. From there, individuals can click on specific agency names to learn more about each organization in their area.

The website also features a live-chat function, a comprehensive calendar of foster care events across the state, foster parent and former youth-in-care blogs and an extensive resources page that features frequently asked questions and a video library.

“I agree wholeheartedly with Secretary Meier-Hummel’s decision to improve community outreach and make foster care recruitment a community effort,” said Governor Jeff Colyer. “Together, we can rally in each of our communities to support and care for some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, please visit www.fosterkskids.org or call 1-844-380-2009. To stay up to date on foster care in Kansas, follow Foster Kansas Kids on Facebook and Twitter.