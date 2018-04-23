DCF looking for additional appropriations for investigators, IT infrastructure

Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Gina-Meier Hummel held a press event Monday afternoon to talk about some of the progress the agency has made in the last few months, including in the area of finding children who have run away from their placements.

We now have two full-time investigators looking for those youth,” said Meier-Hummel. “We have successfully found many youth. Of course, we all know this is a fluid population, you know. We can find youth and then youth can run away or leave their placement again. We’ve found a significant number of youth, though, upwards of 343 children, that we have found that have left their placements.”

Nevertheless, there is still a certain percentage of the population that will have left their placements at any given time. Seventy-four children were away from their placements as of Monday.

“The number has been as high as 90 in the past and as low as 65,” Meier-Hummel said. “On any given day, it’s roughly that.”

The department will be asking for additional appropriations to fill open investigator positions and improve its IT infrastructure.

“All funds it’s $ 1.5 million (in FY 19), $1.8 million (in FY 20) and $2 million (in FY 21),” said Meier-Hummel. “That’s specific to the positions. Specific to the IT, it’s again all funds $5.7 million in 19, $6.5 million in 2020 and $6.5 million in 2021.”

Those investigator positions will be filled with Licensed Social Workers wherever possible, but if it is not, the agency is asking to be allowed to fill positions with what it is calling an unlicensed CPS specialist, who would have a degree in a related field and receive training from the agency on investigating cases. Meier-Hummel estimated that there could be more than 200 vacancies spread throughout the state.