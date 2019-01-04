DCF will put new grants to foster care contractors on hold at request of Laura Kelly

The departing leader of Kansas’ child welfare agency says it has put new grants to foster care contractors on hold at the request of Democratic Governor-elect Laura Kelly.

Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel announced the move Thursday after Kelly said she would replace Meier-Hummel at the Department for Children and Families. Kelly takes office on January 14th.

Meier-Hummel said the grants awarded in November to five nonprofit organizations are in the best interest of children and families. The four-year grants are set to start July 1st and will increase state spending on foster care by $35 million a year.

Kelly is a critic of the no-bid process for awarding the grants and accused DCF on Thursday of not being transparent. Meier-Hummel said the process has been open and the agency has been transparent.