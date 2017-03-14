WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


31°F
Overcast
Feels Like 24°
Winds NNE 8 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy31°
21°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy48°
32°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy69°
53°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy70°
36°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy65°
39°

UPDATE: Death Under Federal Investigation At Goodyear Plant In Topeka

by on March 14, 2017 at 1:30 PM (3 hours ago)

Federal workplace safety officials will investigate a contractor’s death at a Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant in Topeka.

Officials identified the victim of the Tuesday morning incident as 61-year-old James Lay Jr., a worker for Kansas Personnel Services Inc.

Goodyear and Kansas Personnel Services did not immediately offer details about circumstances involving Lay’s death.

Scott Allen, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said investigators with that agency were headed to the plant later Tuesday.

 

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.