The death of a Junction City woman is under investigation.

The Riley County Police Department was called around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after a dead body was found in rural Riley County, according department spokesperson Hali Rowland.

Officers responded to the call and found a dead middle-aged white female at the scene.

She was later identified as 48-year-old Carrie Alicia Jones.

Her death has been ruled an apparent homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.