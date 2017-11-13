Death of man found in Beloit under investigation

The death of a man who was found at a north-central Kansas home is under investigation.

According to the Beloit Police Department, officers and deputies were called around 1:30 a.m. Friday the 400 block of East Court Street on reports of an unresponsive man with a head injury.

The man was found dead by responding officers. The circumstances of his death are under investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Beloit Police Department.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine what caused the man’s death.

Police say, at this time, there is no reason to believe the death presents a public safety concern.

No additional details were released and a message left with the Beloit Police Department was not immediately returned.