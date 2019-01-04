Death of 19-year-old found near Kansas River ruled as homicide

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation into the death of 19 year old Jacob Bouck.

Bouck’s body was found on December 24th, 2018 about one mile West of Wamego on the Kansas River.

Bouck, a Wamego resident and 2017 graduate of Wamego High School, was last seen in the Wamego area on December 21st, 2018 and was missing until his body was located on December 24th.

Bouck was reported to be wearing a dark colored jacket, black shirt, gray thermal long underwear and black shoes. A forensic autopsy was conducted on Bouck and the medical examiner has determined that the death is believed to be a homicide.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Kansas Bureau of Investigations and Wamego Police Department continue to actively investigate this case. We are urging anyone with information on the case to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff at 785-457-3353, www.ptsheriff.com, or 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can be anonymous. An unspecified cash reward is being offered at this time for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime.