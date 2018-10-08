Death of man and woman in Derby ruled as murder/suicide

Sedgwick County authorities say a man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Derby.

Lt. Tim Myers said Monday officers found Randy Gile II and Kristen Leigh Gile, both 33, dead in Derby on Saturday evening. Kristen Gile’s father, 55-year-old Richard Floria, suffered minor injuries.

KAKE-TV reports a witness said a silver car and black SUV were speeding when shots were fired and the car sideswiped the SUV. The witness said a man got out of the silver car, shot the woman in the SUV and then shot himself.

Sedgwick County Jail records show Randy Gile was booked last month for seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal threat.

The couple had six children.