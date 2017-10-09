WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


73°F
Clear
Feels Like 73°
Winds NNE 17 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain73°
44°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain48°
38°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear64°
43°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear76°
60°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear86°
65°

Death of one-year-old under KBI investigation

by on October 9, 2017 at 3:30 PM (29 mins ago)

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Ulysses Police Department, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a one-year-old from Ulysses.

On Monday, Oct. 2, at approximately 11:25 a.m, the Ulysses Police Department received a call reporting an unresponsive male toddler at 819 N. Stever, Ulysses, Kan. After law enforcement and EMS responded, Jaxon Silva, age 13 months, was transported by ambulance to Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital in Ulysses, Kan. He was later flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.

The KBI responded after the Ulysses Police Department requested assistance with the investigation at approximatley 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

On Friday night, Oct. 6, Jaxon Silva was declared brain dead as a result of his injuries. An autopsy will be conducted early this week.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.