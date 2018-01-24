WIBW News Now!

Death of Snyder’s grandson ruled suicide

by on January 24, 2018 at 2:37 PM

Police say the death of the 22-year-old grandson of Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder has been ruled a suicide.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a Riley County Police Department report obtained through an open records request says Matthew Snyder died last week of asphyxiation at his home in Manhattan.

The police document says Riley County police responded to an emergency call made by his father, Sean Snyder, who is Kansas State’s special teams coach. No one else was injured and no foul play is suspected.

The Snyder family is requesting that only family and friends attend the funeral on Thursday at a Manhattan church. Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in a statement last week that the Snyder family is “greatly appreciative of the outpouring of support.”

