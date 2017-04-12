WIBW News Now!

Deaton to stand trial in Kansas before return to Mississippi

by on April 12, 2017 at 4:10 AM (38 mins ago)

Multi-state crime spree suspect Alex Deaton’s cases in Mississippi’s Rankin County will be presented to a grand jury this month.

But District Attorney Michael Guest tells WLBT-TV that it will be a while before he stands trial in the Magnolia state.

Guest says Kansas authorities have notified his office that they intend to bring Deaton to trial for crimes there before returning him to Mississippi. He says that trial will happen no earlier than six months from now.

Deaton is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, theft, armed robbery and personal felony in Kansas.

In Mississippi, he faces murder charges for the deaths of his girlfriend and another woman, and aggravated assault after the shooting of a jogger.

He also faces carjacking charges in New Mexico.

