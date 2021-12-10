      Weather Alert

Debt Collectors Go Social

Dec 10, 2021 @ 7:26am

New federal rules now allow debt collectors to contact people in a new way, but there are rules they have to follow.

Debt collectors can now contact people through social media, such as Facebook or Twitter.

They can only do so, however, if they follow certain federal guidelines.

A debt collector can only communicate with you on social media platforms about a debt if the message is private.

They cannot contact you on social media about a debt if the message is viewable by the general public, or viewable by your friends, contacts, or followers.

If a debt collector attempts to send you a private message requesting to add you as a friend or contact, the debt collector must identify themselves as a debt collector.

They must give you a simple way to opt out of receiving further communications from them on that social media platform.

