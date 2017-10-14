Decades old letter wrote by Kris Kobach found

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach once wrote a letter as a 20-year-old student denouncing racial segregation in South Africa but arguing that U.S. corporations shouldn’t pull out. The Wichita Eagle reports that it found the letter after receiving several tips about a letter from Kobach on South African apartheid. Kansas Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley also said he’d heard about such a decades-old letter.

Kobach is vice chairman of a presidential commission on election fraud and a candidate for governor next year. Kobach wrote the letter to The Topeka Capital-Journal in August 1986 when he

was at Harvard University. He says the idea that he might have tried to justify apartheid is ridiculous. Kobach’s letter said the U.S. must strive to end apartheid but that pursuing

divestiture would be ineffective and irresponsible.