Decapitation defendant facing new charge over marijuana pipe

A Wichita woman charged in the decapitation killing of her ex-boyfriend’s mother faces a new charge of trafficking in contraband in a correctional facility.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the latest charge against 35-year-old Rachael Hilyard was filed Friday.

She is accused of unlawfully introducing or attempting to introduce a glass marijuana pipe into the jail on April 9, when she was arrested in the killing of 63-year-old Micki Davis.

Hilyard also has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. Her bonds total $226,000.

Police say Davis was attacked with a knife when she and her 9-year-old grandson went to Hilyard’s house to retrieve property.

The boy fled the house and called for help.

Hilyard also is charged with trespassing and other counts in an unrelated case.