Decent chance at rain Monday

by on July 30, 2018 at 4:31 AM (4 hours ago)

Don’t let it get you down, but for a lot of folks it will be both a rainy day and a Monday, but not everyone.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms by mid to late morning, with a high at 82.

Tonight: A few isolated storms and then partly cloudy, with a low at 62.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 85.

Wednesday: Warm and dry, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high at 80.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low at 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 85.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 92.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.