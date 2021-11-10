Decision Made On Seaman School District Name

A school district in northeast Kansas has decided how to deal with their past, and how they’ll move forward.
The Seaman school district was named after its founder, Fred A Seaman, in 1920.
Recently, student researchers discovered that Fred Seaman was not only a member of the Ku Klux Klan, but an officer in the organization.
This prompted calls for the district to change its name.
The school board has now passed a resolution that says, in part, “The racist beliefs of the Ku Klux Klan and its members, including Fred A Seaman…are revolting, vile, and have no place in a civilized society.”
No references or images of Fred Seaman will be allowed within the district, except an exhibit by a student group highlighting his “repulsive involvement” with the KKK.
As there are businesses and churches named after the school, the district decided to keep the name, saying it is connected to the Seaman community, not Fred Seaman.