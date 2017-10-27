Deer crashes are big threat in October, November

Deer are moving across Kansas and you need to know what to do if you encounter one.

“If we happen to realize that there is a deer in front of us and we’re going to hit it, then do just that,” said KHP Trooper Ben Gardner. “Do not try to steer away. Try to apply consistent pressure to the brake to try to slow, but not steer away. If the result ends with you hitting it, that’s what insurance is for.”

Deer crashes increase between now and mid-November.

“We don’t want people making evasive, rapid steering of the steering wheel to try to prevent striking that deer,” said Gardner. “The reality is, just your movement might put yourself further in path as that deer tries to run out of the roadway.”

Also, in case you do run into a deer, or have any other unexpected traffic hazard, please buckle up.

“There’s things that we can control,” said Gardner. “One of those things is how much opportunity do we provide to our own body of getting injured? One of the things that we can do to provide prevention is wearing a seatbelt. Kansas law requires that. It’s not just about a seatbelt and the law. It’s about you recognizing that’s going to keep you safe.”

Also, Gardner said that deer often travel together and so just because you have avoided one doesn’t mean there isn’t a second one that you didn’t see, so be cautious at all times while driving this time of year.