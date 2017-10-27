WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


44°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 35°
Winds NW 23 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy47°
28°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear53°
29°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear67°
44°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy50°
30°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy49°
34°

Deer crashes are big threat in October, November

by on October 27, 2017 at 2:08 PM (44 mins ago)

Deer are moving across Kansas and you need to know what to do if you encounter one.

“If we happen to realize that there is a deer in front of us and we’re going to hit it, then do just that,” said KHP Trooper Ben Gardner. “Do not try to steer away. Try to apply consistent pressure to the brake to try to slow, but not steer away. If the result ends with you hitting it, that’s what insurance is for.”

Deer crashes increase between now and mid-November.

“We don’t want people making evasive, rapid steering of the steering wheel to try to prevent striking that deer,” said Gardner. “The reality is, just your movement might put yourself further in path as that deer tries to run out of the roadway.”

Also, in case you do run into a deer, or have any other unexpected traffic hazard, please buckle up.

“There’s things that we can control,” said Gardner. “One of those things is how much opportunity do we provide to our own body of getting injured? One of the things that we can do to provide prevention is wearing a seatbelt. Kansas law requires that. It’s not just about a seatbelt and the law. It’s about you recognizing that’s going to keep you safe.”

Also, Gardner said that deer often travel together and so just because you have avoided one doesn’t mean there isn’t a second one that you didn’t see, so be cautious at all times while driving this time of year.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.