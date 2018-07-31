WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


87°F
Clear
Feels Like 85°
Winds NNE 6 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy88°
60°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear90°
63°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear95°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear95°
71°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy93°
73°

Default judgment entered against Wichita car dealership

by on July 31, 2018 at 4:25 PM (2 hours ago)

Authorities say a $51,433 default judgment has been entered against the owner of a now defunct Wichita car dealership.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett’s office said Tuesday in a news release that that the lawsuit brought against Lucky 7 Used Cars LLC alleged deceptive and unconscionable practices involving car sales to eight consumers.

The complaint alleged Lucky 7 failed to disclose safety recalls, provide titles to customers or honor warranties.  The business also was not properly licensed.

The judgment against owner Alonso Anderson requires he pay statutory civil penalties, restitution and costs and fees.  Three former salesmen entered into a consent judgment in February and a default judgment was entered against the business in March.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.