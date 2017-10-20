Defendant in North Topeka triple homicide to appear in court

A Topeka man will enter into a plea deal in connection a March 12 triple-homicide.

According to the court’s website, 34-year-old Joseph Aaron Krahn is set to appear in Shawnee County District Court this afternoon.

Krahn faces three counts of 1st degree murder for the brutal slayings of 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt, 38-year-old Nichole Fisher and 20-year-old Luke Davis.

Three other men – 19-year-old Shane Mays, 33-year-old Brian Flowers and 30-year-old Joseph Lowry – are also being charged for taking part in the murders.

Flowers will stand trial in March, while court dates of not been set for Mays or Lowry.

31-year-old Kora Liles, of Topeka, faces two counts each of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping for her alleged role in the killings.