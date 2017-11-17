Defendant in triple homicide sentenced to life in prison

One of four people charged in connection with a March 12 triple homicide will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Joseph Krahn, 34, of Topeka, was sentenced Friday morning in Shawnee County District Court.

Krahn pleaded guilty in October to three counts of first-degree murder for the brutal slayings of 19-year-old Matthew Leavitt, 38-year-old Nichole Fisher and 20-year-old Luke Davis.

The victims were found dead in a North Topeka home by officers conducting a welfare check.

Krahn was arrested the following day.

Three other men – 19-year-old Shane Mays, 33-year-old Brian Flowers and 30-year-old Joseph Lowry – are also being charged for taking part in the murders.

Mays faces two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Fisher and Leavitt. A jury trial for Mays has been set for the morning of March 12, one year after the murders. He entered a plea of not guilty in October.

Flowers was also charged for his role in Fisher and Leavitt’s deaths. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count each of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. He will appear before a jury on March 19.

Lowery will stand trial April 9 for three counts each of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnappings, and one count each of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

In late September, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced that a fifth person had been charged for taking part in the murders.

Kora Liles, 31, of Topeka, was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder for her alleged involvement in the deaths of Leavitt and Fisher, along with two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

Kagay later charged Liles with one additional count of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping for Davis’ death.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday.

Court records show Liles and Flowers were married in August 2005 and filed for divorce in October 2016.