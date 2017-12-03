Defense Leads Washburn to Heart Of Texas Bowl Win

The Washburn Ichabod football team led 21-3 at the break and never looked back as Washburn won the 2017 C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl 41-25 over Angelo State finishing the season at 7-5.

After neither team scored in the first quarter, Ryan Peroo scored on a 4-yard touchdown capping a five-play, 37-yard drive with 11:57 left in the first half. The teams traded punts and then the Rams would get on the board with a 30-yard field goal with 8:42 left in the second quarter cutting the Ichabod lead to 7-3.

After an Ichabod punt returned the ball back to Angelo State (6-5), Peter Pfannenstiel picked off the Jake Faber pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown pushing Washburn out to a 14-3 lead.

The Ichabod defense held the Rams to a three and out and Blake Peterson scored on a 10-yard run capping a 65-yard drive before the end of the half as Washburn went up 21-3.

To open the third quarter, Washburn held the Rams on their opening drive, but an Ichabod fumble gave the ball back to the Rams at the Washburn 23. However the Ichabods held the Rams to runs of four yards, four yards and incomplete pass and a run of one yard as the Ichabods regained possession on downs.

After a punt by the Ichabods, the Rams drove to their own 44, but Josh Wright picked off the pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown as the Ichabods finished the evening with two pick sixes. After Wright’s score, Washburn led 28-10 with 4:10 to play in the third quarter.

On the Rams’ next drive, Tyrese Nathan broke free for a 42-yard run up the middle, but he was tracked down by D.J. Olmstead from behind and punched the ball free and Corey Ballentine returned it to the Washburn 24 ending the Ram drive. Washburn took advantage of the turnover and Peterson hit James Brania-Hopp for a 59-yard touchdown pass as the Ichabods increased their lead to 35-10 with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.

Schmiedeler’s 25-yard field with 10:34 to play in the game stretched the lead to 38-10 with 10:34 remaining in the game. The Rams scored on their ensuing drive cuttnig the lead to 38-17 with 6:12 left, but Schmiedeler’s 41-yard field goal with 4:14 pushed the lead back to 41-17 with 4:41 to go.

The Rams wrapped up the scoring with an eight yard run and then completed the two-point conversion cutting Washburn’s lead to 41-25. The Ichabods recovered the onside kick and would run out the clock to wrap up the game and the win for Washburn.

Peterson, who was named the MVP of the game by the bowl committee, but passed the trophy to Pfannenstiel, finished with 251 passes completing 19 of 36 passes while rushing for 41 yards. Mickeel Stewart recorded 55 yards on 12 carries. Brania-Hopp led the Ichabods receivers with four catches for 111 yards and the one score.

Pfannenstiel tied for the team lead with nine tackles adding the two interceptions and one for a score in the game. Derrick McGreevy recorded nine tackles to finish with a team high 131 tackles this year to lead the Ichabod defense. Kyle Emerick had eight tackles in the game and Trey Parker finished with seven along with Cedric Gonzalez .

Washburn recorded 404 yards of offense and the Rams finished with 409, nearly 100 yards under their season average.