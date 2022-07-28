Carlos Dunlap is the newest Kansas City Chief. The veteran defensive end signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs Thursday morning, adding much-needed depth to Kansas City’s edge rusher spot.
According to Dunlap’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, the deal is worth up to $8 million. Contract specifics, such as guaranteed money, have not been released.
After spending the first 10.5 seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dunlap found success with the Seattle Seahawks as a rotational pass rusher over the last year and a half. In 25 games with the Seahawks between 2020-21, the 33-year-old defensive end racked up 13.5 sacks, including 8.5 last season.
Seattle signed him to a two-year, $13.6 million contract in March last year, but designated him as a Post-June 1 cut this spring. That move saved the Seahawks $5.1 million in cap space.
Carlos Dunlap appears ready according to his Instagram. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/yUjni5VXah
— Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 28, 2022
Dunlap has been a steady presence off the edge throughout his career. He made the Pro Bowl in back to back years in 2015-16, including a career-high 13.5-sack campaign in ’15 season. Every other year of his career he’s ranged between 4.5-9.5 sacks, and he’s only missed three games over the last nine seasons.
Kansas City wasn’t the only team interested in adding Dunlap. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Seahawks left the door open to bring Dunlap back, and he’s also spoken with the Carolina Panthers this offseason.
By adding Dunlap, the Chiefs are shoring up their thinnest position group, edge rusher/defensive end. Frank Clark is returning for his fourth season with Kansas City and the team drafted Purdue’s George Karlaftis in the first round, but the depth behind them including Mike Danna and Joshua Kaindoh is largely unproven.
The Chiefs added veteran help at defensive end last year as well, making a midseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire Melvin Ingram. He didn’t re-sign with Kansas City this offseason, though, instead signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.