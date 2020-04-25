Defensive End Mike Danna from Michigan taken by Chiefs in 5th round of 2020 NFL draft
Photo courtesy of Michigan athletics.
Defensive end Mike Danna from Michigan is the fifth and final pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s NFL draft, taken in the fifth round with the 177th overall pick.
He’s the third defensive player taken by the Chiefs, joining Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay in the second round and Louisiana Tech defensive back L’Jarius Sneed in the fourth.
Danna spent just one year with the Wolverines, transferring in as a graduate for the 2019 season after starting his college career at Central Michigan. In his lone year at Michigan Danna made one start in 13 games, recording 38 tackles and three sacks. Three of those tackles came against Alabama in the Cirtus Bowl.
He found more playing time and success at Central Michigan, where he was named a Pro Football Focus first-team All-American as an edge rusher his senior season in 2018. That year, when he was also named first-team All-MAC and was the Chippewas’ team MVP, Danna recorded 66 tackles with a team-high 15 tackles for loss. starting in every game. He also started every game in his junior season, including CMU’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl appearance.
Danna was not ranked in the 580 Sports Talk composite big board, and he was the 292nd-ranked draft prospect by ESPN.
The Chiefs now have eight defensive ends on the roster, also including Frank Clark, Alex Okafor, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Demone Harris, Anthony Lanier, Tim Ward and Breeland Speaks. Speaks was the last defensive end drafted by Kansas City, going in the second round in 2018.
After the pick, Twitter reaction indicated that surprise, given the typical players drafted for Steve Spagnuolo’s defenses.
This is the sixth year in a row the Chiefs have drafted at least three defensive players. Unless Kansas City trades back into the sixth or seventh rounds, five selections is the fewest for the Chiefs since 2002.
Click here to listen to Mike Danna’s introductory media session