WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


69°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 69°
Winds SE 13 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm90°
65°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear89°
62°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy90°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear91°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy91°
71°

Defiant Trump renews criticism of ‘both sides’ in protest

by on August 16, 2017 at 7:29 AM (4 hours ago)

President Donald Trump is defiantly blaming “both sides” for the weekend violence between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators in Virginia and rebuffing the widespread criticism of his handling of the emotionally-charged protests.

Trump addressed reporters Tuesday in New York.

In his remarks, he showed sympathy for the fringe group’s efforts to preserve Confederate monuments.

In doing so, Trump used the bullhorn of the presidency to give voice to the grievances of white nationalists, and aired some of his own.

His remarks amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.