Democrat Leaders Cite ‘Exercise In Futility’ Friday

Democratic leaders in the Kansas Legislature condemned the lack of action by Republican leadership, particularly in the Kansas Senate, at a news conference on Friday.

“The process that we’ve undergone in the Senate is an exercise in futility,” said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley. “We have now debated and voted on three different tax bills.”

The first of those was the Republican Senate leadership plan.

“It had zero votes,” said Hensley.

The Senate Republican leadership then chose to run the Democratic tax plan.

“That bill ended up with ten votes,” said Hensley. “We had ten times more votes than the Senate Republican bill had.”

Just this week, leadership decided to run the Governor’s bill.

“The Governor’s bill, I believe, ended up getting one vote, a member of my caucus who felt compelled that we should continue debating taxes,” Hensley said. “We’ve gotten nowhere in the Senate. There’s a genuine lack of leadership in the Senate. I don’t think they have any idea of what they want to do.”

Next week, the Senate is set to debate the rescission bill.

“I think it’s anybody’s guess as to what’s going to happen, even on that bill,” Hensley said. “I agree with Representative Ward. We’ve had a colossal waste of time here.”

The Senate does have at least a soft deadline to accomplish its legislative work this session. There will be no constitutionally acceptable school funding formula for the next fiscal year, if there is not a new one passed.