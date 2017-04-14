WIBW News Now!

Democrat Paul Davis considers run for Congress in Kansas 2nd District

by on April 14, 2017 at 5:35 AM (5 mins ago)

Prominent Democrat and former state lawmaker Paul Davis is considering a run for Congress in the 2nd District of eastern Kansas.

Davis said Thursday that he expects to make a formal announcement about his plans this summer after spending several months talking to voters.

Davis was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2014, giving Republican Gov. Sam Brownback a tougher-than-expected re-election challenge. His Thursday
announcement ends speculation that he might seek the governor’s office again.

Davis is a Lawrence attorney and former Kansas House minority leader.

The 2nd District seat will be open because Republican incumbent Lynn Jenkins does not plan to seek re-election.

State Sen. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth launched a campaign for the GOP nomination earlier this month.

Photo: Paul Davis’ 2014 gubernatorial bid was backed by a group of Republicans 

