Democrat Paul Davis considers run for Congress in Kansas 2nd District

Prominent Democrat and former state lawmaker Paul Davis is considering a run for Congress in the 2nd District of eastern Kansas.

Davis said Thursday that he expects to make a formal announcement about his plans this summer after spending several months talking to voters.

Davis was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2014, giving Republican Gov. Sam Brownback a tougher-than-expected re-election challenge. His Thursday

announcement ends speculation that he might seek the governor’s office again.

Davis is a Lawrence attorney and former Kansas House minority leader.

The 2nd District seat will be open because Republican incumbent Lynn Jenkins does not plan to seek re-election.

State Sen. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth launched a campaign for the GOP nomination earlier this month.

Photo: Paul Davis’ 2014 gubernatorial bid was backed by a group of Republicans