Democrat Representative Cites Securities Department Salaries Before House Approves Moving Department Duties

What was thought to be a fairly benign bill dividing the duties of the Securities Commissioner’s office between the Insurance Commissioner’s office and the Attorney General’s office in the Kansas House ended up being anything but.

Democrat Representative John Carmichael brought an amendment to the well to limit those attorneys working in the Securities Commissioner’s office from moonlighting. He explained why.

“At present, the Kansas Securities Commissioner, as of 2015, according to KanView, which is the State of Kansas salaries site where they can look up your salary as well, makes $110,407. He also, according to the county clerk in Jefferson County, Kansas, serves as their County Attorney, where he makes an additional $63,712. He also serves as the Jefferson County counselor, where he makes another $30,906. My real quick calculation says that our Securities Commissioner is making in excess of $200,000 a year.”

Carmichael then went through the salaries of the next five attorneys from the office.

“It’s about $600,000 worth of lawyers over there at the Security Commissioner’s office,” said Carmichael.

Carmichael then asked the obvious question. What are Kansas taxpayers getting for their money?

“2014, six prosecutions. 2015, seven prosecutions and last year, our securities commissioner prosecuted six people for violation of the law with a $600,000 legal staff.”

Carmichael then made a final point before asking for his amendment.

“I understand there’s other duties over there, I understand that,” said Carmichael. “I think any prosecutor would tell you that $100,000 per year per prosecution. They must be doing some mighty fine work over there.”

Carmichael’s amendment and the underlying bill were both supported by the Committee of the Whole. Final action should come later this week.