Democrat Senate Leader Concerned About Legislature Hiring Former Senator

The Democrat leader in the Kansas Senate is less than excited with what appears to be coming from the Legislative Coordinating Council next week.

“The Legislative Coordinating Council is going to meet on Monday to hire an attorney to represent the Legislature in the school finance lawsuit, or at least to advise us in terms of what we should be doing in passing the school finance bill,” said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley.

The person to be selected is familiar to those in the Legislature.

“They’re going to hire former Senator Jeff King,” said Hensley. “He certainly brings a decided bias to the table in my opinion. Jeff King, when he was senator, was basically on the other side of the issue. He was fighting the courts.”

Hensley then cited his actions as chair of the Senate Judiciary committee as an example.

“He went out of his way to be punitive to the court,” said Hensley. “I don’t think that this is a very prudent or appropriate hire at this particular time.”

Hensley questioned whether or not King can be objective about the case given his history in the Legislature. He also didn’t know how much King is going to be paid.