Democrat SoS candidate sees Kobach’s fraud search as a misallocation of resources; suggests software solution for citizenship verification

Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Brian McClendon has looked at the work current Secretary of State Kris Kobach has done to try to find voter fraud and he just doesn’t see it, especially when it comes to non-citizens voting.

“Through seven years of effort, he has managed to find one person and convict that person,” said McClendon. “It turns out that was a green card holding resident who was about to become a citizen and just got overeager. Finding non-citizens who are voting, he’s just not able to do it at all.”

McClendon also doesn’t see attempting to vote illegally as being worth the risk for enough people to make it worth the kind of legal battles Kobach has gotten into.

“The risk you face is you are perjuring yourself when you register and that can lead to a felony conviction,” said McClendon. “I struggle to believe that anybody, citizen or non-citizen would ever risk a felony to just cast a single vote. It doesn’t make sense from a cost-benefit analysis.”

The cost to potential voters who have been tripped up by the proof of citizenship requirement is higher in McClendon’s opinion.

“On the other side of this, because of the requirements that were put in place in 2013, there have been 30,000 plus voter eligible citizens who are unable to find their birth certificate and were therefore unable to vote. We’ve taken away the rights of 30,000 citizens from voting. That doesn’t even count all the people who looked at this and didn’t even try to register.”

McClendon has a solution to check on citizenship without requiring people to bring their own documents, as well.

“There are 50 states, 5 territories, there’s the U.S. Military and there is the District of Columbia and we can just have a communication setup between these 57 entities to walk through databases and find the citizenship validity of people who apply to vote,” said McClendon. “That is a much simpler computer problem than actually processing manually these paper documents that represent citizenship.”

As a cofounder of the company that became Google Earth and having worked for Uber before moving home to Kansas, McClendon is conversant in the technology it would take to make such an interaction happen. For more information about his campaign, go to bam4kansas.com.