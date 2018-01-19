Democratic leadership sends Lansing related Open Records letter to Governor

The Democratic Leadership held a press conference on Friday at the Kansas Statehouse. As part of that press conference, Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley handed out a letter to the press that was present.

“This is a Open Records request to Governor Brownback,” said Hensley. “I also sent the same letter to Leiutenant Governor Colyer and the same letter to Secretary of Corrections Joe Norwood, asking for open records with regard to meetings or conversations that they might have had with Damon Hininger, who is the CEO of CoreCivic, David Kensinger, George Stafford, or Riley Scott. Those three individuals have been registered as lobbyists for CoreCivic. They actually registered on November 13, 2017, but I’m asking for open records between August 1, 2017, to November 13, 2017 just to see, you know, what kind of communications has occurred between those individuals and those in state government, including the Governor and the Secretary of Corrections. It’s my understanding that [AP writer] John Hanna made a similar request earlier, but because of financial considerations, he was not permitted to pursue that open record request.”

Hensley was then asked by Peter Hancock with the Lawrence Journal-World if he thought there was something nefarious in the actions they took toward the Lansing prison.

“Yes, I think there is something nefarious there,” Hensley said. “David Kensinger was the Governor’s Chief of Staff for a long time. I have great concerns about what kind of influence he had in bringing this project to the state.”

For his part, House Minority Leader Jim Ward would like to know why Lansing became such a priority to the Brownback administration.

“Lansing has been old for a long time,” Ward said. “It’s about 100 years old. In February of last year, all of the sudden it became primary job one of this administration, which has been there at that time, six and a half years. I’m just curious what brought this old prison all of the sudden to be that important that we had to expedite, in a kind of creative process, that we wouldn’t bring it to the Legislature, we’d run it through Post Audit, we’d run it through the building commission, we’d run it through Finance Council, because it was that big a priority. It was old in 2016 and 2015. That raises questions about, why did that become a priority all of the sudden.”

The letter was dated Wednesday. The administration had not responded as of the time of the press conference Friday morning.