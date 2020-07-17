Democratic Senate Hopeful Brings In More Donations Than Entire GOP Field
The presumed Democratic nominee for the Senate race in Kansas raised almost $1.3 million more than the top-tier Republican primary candidates combined during the second quarter of the year.
Democratic state Senator Barbara Bollier’s campaign reported raising $3.7 million from April 1 through June 30.
Together, the top four Republican candidates raised about $2.4 million during the second quarter.
Bob Hamilton, the founder of a Kansas City-area plumbing company, has the most money to spend of the Republican candidates, raising a little more than $1.5 million during the second quarter – virtually all of it from his own pocket.
Representative Roger Marshall raised $462,000 in contributions during the quarter.
Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s campaign has raised about $232,000 during the second quarter of this year.
David Lindstrom, a Kansas City-area businessman and former Kansas City Chiefs player, took in about $124,000.