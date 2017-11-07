Democratic State Rep questions closed-door City Council talks over Wheatfield Village project

The Topeka City Council held a special Monday night meeting to discuss the proposed $100 million dollar Wheatfield Village development project.

This was the first meeting held with new City Manager Brent Trout in attendance. District 2 Councilwoman Sandra Clear and District 9 councilman Richard Harmon were both absent due to an illness.

The city’s governing body gaveled in and voted six-to-one to enter into executive session. District 3 Councilwoman cast the only vote against the executive session and District 4 Councilman Tony Emerson was arrived late to the meeting and did not vote.

Before the executive session, Democratic State Representative Vic Miller – who introduced himself as a “concern citizen” – appeared before the council to speak out against the closed-door meeting.

“Those who do not remember history are doomed to repeat it,” said Miller. “And what I mean by that is; I hearken back to the process, the discussions and the ultimate demise of Heartland Park, and the latest proposal that they had as it related to a public-related project. The suspicion of the public rows and rows and rows with every secret meeting that the City Council held and the wonder of what was going on behind closed doors that could not be discussed in public. That’s why I’m here today; to ask you not to go into executive session.”

Miller said he was “confounded” about the why the council felt they could discuss the Wheatfield project and related incentives in front of the public.

“I don’t see how the City’s position is compromised if the public hears – as well as you – what it is they’re asking for and the discussion from the attorney as to whether or not those requests are legal or of questionable legal status,” said Miller. “Is it because you can’t or don’t want to discuss in public the relationship of one of the developers with ownership of an LLC that owes the public, and City included, over $1 million in taxes and specials and whether or not that can be tied to the offering of incentives on this project? I think that is a matter of public discussion and if it has legal question ability the public has a right to hear what those challenges are.”

Miller reiterated his stance that secret meetings held about public giveaways can serve to “raise the public’s suspicious as to the wisdom and propriety of those giveaways.”

“The question before you, as it relates to executive session, is not whether or not you can do it,” said Miller. “I don’t challenge that position. I don’t know what you’re going to talk about, but I wouldn’t think that the City Attorney would be advising you to go into executive session and talk about things which are legally prohibited. But it’s not whether or not you can it’s more a matter of whether or not you should.”

The 14.7-acre site for the proposed project located at the northwest corner of 29th and Fairlawn is owned by 29 Fairlawn LLC, a sole-purpose entity formed by developers Jim Klausman and Floyd Eaton.

If built, Wheatfield Village would be similar to the Legends Outlet Mall in Kansas City. According to a Facebook page dedicated to the project, the site will offer 182,000 square feet of commercial space that would include a PT’s Coffee, SPIN! Neapolitan Pizza, Johnny’s Tavern, a hotel, and a nine-screen movie theatre. There are additional plans for an apartment complex.

After Miller spoke, the City Council spent an hour in executive session. Councilman Emerson arrived during the closed-door meeting, which led to a second vote to continue the session for an additional 20 minutes.

The meeting ended with no action taken by the City Council.

Image via City of Topeka