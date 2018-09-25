Democrats accuse Kansas GOP of illegal coordination with PAC

A Kansas Democratic official has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that the state Republican party illegally coordinated with a super PAC in the state’s 3rd congressional district.

The complaint filed Tuesday by Andy Sandler, Democratic chairman for the 3rd congressional district, concerns an ad showing Alana Zimmer-Roethle criticizing Democrat Sharice Davids, who is running against GOP incumbent Kevin Yoder. The ad doesn’t disclose that Zimmer-Roethle is the secretary of the Kansas GOP party.

The Kansas City Star reports the Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC working to maintain GOP control in the U.S. House, spent nearly $2 million as of September 21st to support Yoder.

Jim Joice, executive director of the Kansas Republican Party, said the party didn’t know about the ad or Zimmer-Roethle’s involvement until it was televised.