Democrats call for immediate corrections officer pay raises

Democrats in the Kansas Legislature are calling for immediate raises for correctional officers in hopes that will help stem the tide of losses of workers. House Minority Leader Jim Ward spoke about it at a press conference outside the Lansing Correctional Facility Friday.

“We would like an immediate pay increase of 10 percent for corrections officers effective September 1,” said Ward. “The next question is, how are we going to pay for that? We want the secretary to take the money from the back end of his budget this year, spend it on this pay increase and when we come back to work in January like we do every year, we’ll have a supplemental budget that will backfill that taking of money that we’re doing now.”

Will giving these raises work? That’s the question the temporary measures hope to answer.

“That will also give us information so that when we go forward in January, we’ll know what additional resources we need to put for correctional officers,” said Ward.

Ward called for action by Brownback’s administration as Republican Rep. J.R. Claeys of Salina called for a special legislative session this fall to increase pay for corrections officers. Lawmakers adjourned for the year in June.

“We have a crisis in our prison system in Kansas today,” said Ward. “You cannot look at the data that was presented yesterday in that legislative committee, where you have almost 200 open positions in the two maximum-security prisons, the two largest prisons in our state, almost a hundred front-line corrections officers in this building behind us, are unfilled.”

Ward believes the secretary has the authority to make the pay change without further legislative approval until they can come in and backfill the money in January.