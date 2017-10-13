Democrats call for interim school finance committee; Republicans still mulling it over

Democratic leaders in the Kansas House and Senate called for an interim committee to be convened to work on school funding issues after the latest decision in the Gannon case said that Senate Bill 19 failed both the adequacy and equity tests set by the Court.

“We are on a very short timeline,” said House Minority Leader Jim Ward. “The court made it clear that this is the last chance the Legislature has to get it right. We thought we should get as much information as fast as possible.”

In a written response to the Democrats’ request, Senate President Susan Wagle questioned whether such a committee’s work would be thought of positively by the Court.

“Given the dim view the Kansas Supreme Court has taken with regard to the school finance work previously performed by legislative staff, we must carefully reflect on whether any meaningful work product can come from such a quickly convened interim committee that the Court would deem credible,” Wagle wrote.

Ward said he was disappointed in Senator Wagle’s response.

“The people of Kansas and the school children of Kansas, teachers in Kansas, deserve a resolution of this constant litigation,” said Ward. “Bickering with the Court doesn’t get us closer to that objective. We need to buckle down, do our work and make sure schools stay open.”

The Kansas Legislature and the Court have been at odds before. In fact, it was the summer of 2016 that the Legislature had to come back in special session to deal with the equity portion of the Gannon case. The temporary effectiveness of that Legislature does not necessarily bode well for the upcoming one, though.

“This is a much more complicated part of school finance,” said Ward. “Remember, at that time, we already had the block grant in place and this was just dealing with equity. This deals with both the equity, which is how children get the money, and adequacy, which is how much money kids get to get educated. This is much more difficult, because we have such a diverse state. I think it’s going to take awhile. That’s why I think we should get started.”

The Court wants to see any new work from the Legislature signed by the Governor and sent for their review by April 30, 2018.