Democrats ‘final chance’ for leverage in reapportionment in governor’s race, KU political scientist says

A University of Kansas political scientist reminds us that there is a lot at stake in the election for governor in the fall with regard to reapportionment. Reapportionment is when voting lines are redrawn every ten years after the census. That will happen under the next governor’s administration and that’s why this election is important to Democrats, in particular.

“It’s the final chance for them to have real leverage in the process,” said Patrick Miller. “Democrats in the legislature will technically have a role in voting on and being on committees that hear redistricting plans, but their last opportunity to have one of the power points, I guess I will call it, in the process, is the governor’s race.”

The assumption is that Republicans will retain majorities in both houses of the Kansas legislature.

“If Democrats want a real voice in redistricting, then they have to win the governor’s race this year,” said Miller. “If they don’t win that race, then they are completely vulnerable to the whims of whatever Republicans choose to draw and whatever divisions we see between moderate and conservative Republicans in that process.”

The problem is, there were such divisions the last time around about how to draw Congressional districts that reapportionment ended up in the courts.

“It’s actually not uncommon for states to be able to not draw a map through their normal political process,” said Miller. “Whether it’s because you have Democrats and Republicans fighting or in the case of what we had in Kansas, different factions of Republicans fighting. There often is a backup process for that, that usually involves the courts. That’s what we had here in Kansas.”

Under federal law, districts may vary from an ‘Ideal District’ by up to 10%, though the lowest number achievable is preferred. ‘Ideal Districts’ are computed through simple division of the number of seats for any office into the population at the time of the Census.