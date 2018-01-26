Democrats look ahead to Colyer, suggest Medicaid expansion as separating move

Kansas Democratic leaders in the legislature were asked as part of a news conference on Friday about how they plan to work with new Governor Republican Jeff Colyer once he takes the oath of office Wednesday.

“I think he has seen what’s happened to Governor Brownback over his seven years as Governor,” said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley. “He became the most unpopular Governor in America. I think Jeff Colyer wants to make sure that doesn’t happen to him. From that standpoint, I think he’ll be very cautious and I think he’ll attempt to try to work with the other side of the aisle.”

House Minority Leader Jim Ward was not as positive.

“I will point out, I served with Jeff for four years in the House,” said Ward. “He was a very ultra-conservative member of the House, proposed KanCare while a member of the House. Jeff Colyer wasn’t selected as Lieutenant Governor because he was going to provide a dissenting voice or a diversity of voice. He was picked because he supported the Brownback experiment. I would be pleasantly surprised if he took a different tack in terms of policy.”

Ward and Hensley did agree on one issue where Colyer could break with Brownback quickly and show that he is his own man as Governor.

“If Jeff Colyer wanted to send a message across this state that he was turning the page on a new day in Kansas, he would say, I will sign a Medicaid expansion bill if you put it on my desk,” Ward said. “Nothing could send the message of a difference in the second floor more than expanding Medicaid.”

Hensley echoed those comments.

“That would separate him out big-time from his predecessor,” Hensley said. “It really shows some leadership.”

Ward reminded those assembled of the popularity of the concept.

“The vast majority of Kansans think Medicaid should be expanded, we got 81 votes in the House and 25 votes in the Senate,” said Ward. “This is a very popular measure.”

Governor Sam Brownback vetoed Medicaid expansion when it came to his desk last session.