Democrats Push Back Against State Budget Process

Kansas Democratic legislative leadership believes that the approach being taken by the majority party in crafting a budget is not the right way to go.

“We should put together a revenue package before we even pass this budget,” said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley. “We have to have a tax plan that we can override the Governor’s veto on and proceed with putting together our budget.”

The version of the budget bill that made it out of Senate Ways and Means has over $400 million holes in both 2018 and 2019 if new taxes are not passed and made law. House Minority Leader Jim Ward didn’t mince words on his chamber’s portion of the process.

“What’s going on in the House is even more absurd,” said Ward. “When you do a budget without knowing what K-12 is, that’s 50 percent of your budget. They’re using revenue figures of a bill that didn’t get past either house. They’re making two false choices in the budget and then saying we have no money. Well, you’ve set up a scenario that says that. That’s why I would like to reinforce what Senator Hensley said, which is, know how much money we have before we spend. It’s a recipe for disaster to spend money without knowing what you have to spend.”

The House Appropriations Committee plans to wrap up its discussion of its first draft of the 2018 and 2019 budget on Monday.

“It just seems to be an exercise in futility to try to build budgets without understanding two key pieces,” said Ward. “How much are you going to spend on the most important part, the fifty cents of every dollar, and how much money do you have to spend? You create a lot of false choices and you give people the idea that this is serious stuff.”

House Appropriations Committee Chair Republican Troy Waymaster said Thursday that the final work on the budget would not be finished until after the revenue estimates come in April 20th.