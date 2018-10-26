Democrats raise questions about election process in Thursday press conference

Democratic legislative leadership held a press conference Thursday at the statehouse where they announced that they are looking into the process of instructing the top election officials in the state’s 105 counties prior to the November 6 election.

“We have sent a letter to the Secretary of State’s office today with a KORA request,” said House Minority Leader Jim Ward. “It’s very simple. We want to be able to review the interactions between the Secretary of State’s office and every Election Commissioner or County Clerk in this state, in terms of what instructions they are given to insure that everyone eligible is allowed to vote and that every vote cast is counted.”

The leaders believe they need to oversee the election because Secretary of State Kris Kobach is on the ballot for Governor.

“We have an incredibly unique situation in Kansas today where the man who will count the votes could benefit by that count,” said Ward. “The people of Kansas deserve to know that their election has no hint of partisanship or favoritism and we are here to try to provide that sense of confidence.”

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley called on Kobach to stay out of the election work and also to keep his top deputy, Eric Rucker out of it as well.

“We have a much higher degree of confidence in Bryan Caskey, who actually runs the elections division of the Secretary of State than we do Kris Kobach or Eric Rucker,” said Hensley. “We ask them to stand down, step aside, however you want to describe it and let Bryan Caskey do his job, because we believe that Bryan Caskey can insure that there will be fair and open elections and the process will be very transparent.”

The Democrats were also concerned about a text sent from the Republican National Committee asking for people to vote in advance but using language that suggested that votes have not been recorded. The concern is that those who have already voted in advance that received such a message would be misled into voting again and then could be subject to double voting penalties.

Image courtesy: Kansas House Democrats Facebook page