Democrats ready to have a conversation about school finance

As part of the Democrats regular press conference on Friday, Kansas House Minority Leader Jim Ward made it clear that he feels there’s been a long enough wait to talk about the school funding issue.

“We have the data,” said Ward. “It’s not a question of not knowing what needs to be done. It is, at this point, still a lack of will on several members of the body to step up and do the things that need to be done to resolve this issue. I think that frustration is being voiced out in the people at home. I think that’s what the frustration is. It seems like all you do is argue about numbers. When are you going to actually start doing some voting? I agree with them.”

When Dr. Lori Taylor presented to the joint committee last week, she saw a statistically significant relationship between increased school funding and increased graduation rates. Though there have been rumblings among Republicans about bringing up a Constitutional amendment to change the rules in the middle of the game, passing such an amendment with two-thirds majorities in both houses would be a tall task, particularly without any significant Democrat support.

“We are in the remedy stage,” said Ward. “The lawsuit’s already been decided. There was an 83-page opinion castigating the Legislature and the Governor for failing to meet the needs of students across this state. I understand the politics. If you were to pass a Constitutional Amendment, you could make the argument the people of Kansas are rejecting the Supreme Court’s decision, because they passed it, but legally, it would be difficult to change the judgment on a law that was in place when that judgment was handed down.”

There is a chance that a new lobbying group created to work on the Constitutional Amendment issue may raise significant money in an effort to educate the public prior to a vote, but Ward still sees those who want more school funding as having the high ground in that hypothetical situation.

“If the debate is, do you want to pass a Constitutional Amendment that will make it all right to have mediocre schools in Kansas, I’m willing to engage in that,” Ward said. “I think we win that conversation.”