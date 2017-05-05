Democrats want to see school numbers before settling on tax policy

The Kansas House Minority Leader made it clear what he believes the Legislature’s priority should be when they return Monday.

“The only Constitutional duty besides passing a budget is schools,” said Democrat Jim Ward. “That’s why we have a court case. We should know what we’re doing with schools. Let that out in the public. Let people vet it, so we have a good understanding of what it does and the likelihood of it being Constitutional and then we start putting together the budget and the funding to make sure that we can do that.”

It’s also important to be sure this is a long-term solution.

“Schools have to be able to know that this is a steady stream of income that they can depend on so they can start investing in teachers and programs that will make a difference,” said Ward.

Ward also noted that it appeared to him that some of the Legislators may not have understood the scope of the problem in the overall budget until this week.

“I was surprised at the number of people who looked at those numbers as if they were something new,” said Ward. “They didn’t realize how bad a crisis we are in in terms of revenue coming in to fund core governmental services. You could see if you were at the tax committee, there were even conservatives that were fairly, shocked may be too strong a word, but certainly surprised. Even if they did the budget Senator Hensley was talking about is being talked about in the Senate, it doesn’t fund anything, no schools, no KPERS, none of the things I’ve talked about, and it still doesn’t balance.”

If everything were to be fully funded including the new school formula without doing any more bonding to KDOT and also fully funding KPERS, that could cost more than a billion dollars a year. Governor Brownback vetoed a much smaller tax bill than that earlier in the session.