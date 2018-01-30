WIBW News Now!

Democrats worry independent candidate running will provide better chances of electing Republican governor

by on January 30, 2018 at 4:11 PM

Backers of Kansas’ incoming Republican governor expect his elevation to boost his chances of keeping the job after this year’s elections.  Many Democrats are more worried about a high-profile independent candidate becoming a spoiler benefiting the GOP.

Republican Jeff Colyer is scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday afternoon.  He’ll move up from lieutenant governor to replace outgoing GOP Governor Sam Brownback as Brownback steps down for an ambassador’s post.  Colyer’s supporters believe he’ll now be free to distance himself from his unpopular predecessor in what is already a wild race for governor this year.

Democrats doubt it, though, because of Colyer’s seven years as Brownback’s loyal No. 2.  A big issue for them is whether Kansas City-area businessman Greg Orman’s campaign for governor as an independent hurts the Democratic nominee.

