AUDIO: Gov. Laura Kelly’s plans for reopening the state of Kansas

Demographics of Shawnee County COVID-19 Cases Released

May 5, 2020 @ 7:28am

Shawnee County Health Director Linda Ochs has shared a demographic breakdown of coronavirus cases in the county.

It shows a different age breakdown than the national averages, with younger adults get the virus than older adults.

Nationally, older people are more likely to contract COVID-19.

One statistic that is similar to the national averages is that a higher percentage of black or African-Americans come down with the coronavirus than their percentage of population.

According to the U.S. Census, 8.5% of Shawnee County’s population is African-American, but 29% of county residents who get the disease are African-American.

To view all of the details of Shawnee County’s statistics, click here.

Graph courtesy of Shawnee County Health Department

