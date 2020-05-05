Demographics of Shawnee County COVID-19 Cases Released
Shawnee County Health Director Linda Ochs has shared a demographic breakdown of coronavirus cases in the county.
It shows a different age breakdown than the national averages, with younger adults get the virus than older adults.
Nationally, older people are more likely to contract COVID-19.
One statistic that is similar to the national averages is that a higher percentage of black or African-Americans come down with the coronavirus than their percentage of population.
According to the U.S. Census, 8.5% of Shawnee County’s population is African-American, but 29% of county residents who get the disease are African-American.
To view all of the details of Shawnee County’s statistics, click here.
Graph courtesy of Shawnee County Health Department