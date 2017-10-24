‘Demon’ brigade soldier found dead in Fort Riley

A 1st Infantry Division “Demon” brigade soldier died Saturday in Fort Riley.

Sgt. 1st Class George Bible III, 36, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was found unresponsive in his on-post residence by military police officers. He was later pronounced dead by a doctor with Irwin Army Community Hospital, according a news release.

Bible is the eighth Fort Riley soldier to die while stationed at the base since July.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sgt. 1st Class Bible during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. John E. Tiedeman. “It was an honor to serve by his side. His absence will be felt throughout the Army aviation community. We will never forget the contributions he made to this battalion, the Army and our nation.

Bible joined the army in March 2002 and came to Fort Riley in February 2017.

He deployed to Iraq in 2006 and 2007; and to Afghanistan in 2008, 2011 and 2013.

During his time with the U.S. Army, Bible received numerous awards, including the Air Medal with Valor, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Medal, NATO Medal, Certificate of Achievement, Combat Action Badge, Senior Aviation Badge, Aviation Badge, Air Assault Badge and Driver and Mechanic With Driver – Wheeled Vehicles.

Military officials have not released details on the circumstances surrounding Bible’s death. The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command office.