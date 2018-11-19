Dennis Butler, current Chief of Ottawa Police Dept., selected as next Director for Riley County Police Dept.

NEWS RELEASE FROM RILEY COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Dennis Butler, the current Chief of the Ottawa Police Department, has been selected as the next Director of the Riley County Police Department.

Butler was selected after an extensive nationwide search conducted by the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board in coordination with McGrath Human Resources Group. Butler will begin serving the citizens of Riley County when current Director Brad Schoen retires at the end of December. Butler is the 5th Director since the RCPD was established in 1974.

“I am thrilled to be selected as the next Director of the Riley County Police Department. Once I was offered this position I have remained excited for this day and the years that will follow,” Butler said. “My commitment to the department’s employees and the citizens they serve was strengthened during my interactions with people involved with the selection process. My wife and I wish to express our sincerest gratitude to all of them for their belief in me.”

Butler has served as the Chief of the Ottawa Police Department since 2004. Prior to his current position, Chief Butler served 25 years with the Alexandria, Virginia Police Department, retiring in 2004 at the rank of Captain. Lawboard Chair Craig Beardsley said he was impressed by Butler when he went through the search and interview process.

“His experience and demonstrated abilities as the Chief of Police in Ottawa, and a Captain at the Alexandria Police Department, were very much in line with what we desire in the next Director,” Beardsley said. We feel that Chief Butler is an excellent fit for Riley County Police Department and the communities we serve.”

Chief Butler has a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration of Justice from George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. In 2004 he earned a Graduate Certificate in Administration of Justice from the MPA program at George Mason University. He is a graduate of the University of Richmond’s Jepson School of Leadership Certificate program for Professional Executive Leadership and the FBI National Academy.