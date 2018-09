Give yourself an extra couple of minutes to get where you’re going today.

Today: Dense Fog Advisory this morning. Then, clearing. Sunny with a high at 78.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 59.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 82.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 83.

Today: Sunny, with a high at 78. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 81.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 83.