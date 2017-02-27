Dense Fog Gives Way To Cloudy Day

A dense fog advisory is in effect early this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible, and a high at 61.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain and breezy, with a low at 49.

Tomorrow: Warmer, with a high at 68.

Tomorrow Night: Rain will mix with wet snow but end early Wednesday morning, with a low at 34.

Wednesday: Cooler, with a high near 50.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night: A chance of rain before 2am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow after 4am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.