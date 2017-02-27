WIBW News Now!

Dense Fog Gives Way To Cloudy Day

by on February 27, 2017 at 5:56 AM (4 hours ago)

A dense fog advisory is in effect early this morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  Mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower possible, and a high at 61.

Tonight:  A slight chance of rain and breezy, with a low at 49.

Tomorrow:  Warmer, with a high at 68.   

Tomorrow Night:  Rain will mix with wet snow but end early Wednesday morning, with a low at 34.

Wednesday:  Cooler, with a high near 50.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today:  Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow:  A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night:  A chance of rain before 2am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow after 4am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday:  Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.