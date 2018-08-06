WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


90°F
Clear
Feels Like 94°
Winds North -9999 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy96°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm87°
66°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy91°
66°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear95°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy94°
67°

Denver man dies in Perry Lake over weekend

by on August 6, 2018 at 11:57 AM (2 hours ago)

Authorities say a Denver man has died in Perry Lake in northeast Kansas.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the man was unresponsive Sunday when friends and family pulled him out of the water and onto a boat.  They attempted CPR and called 911 while they headed to the nearest boat ramp.  The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of relatives.  The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the sheriff’s department are investigating the death as a possible drowning.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.